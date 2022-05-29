Repairs to the Palms roof estimated to cost $9M

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that repairs are slated for the Palms Geriatric Facility roof.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security which is the procuring entity for this project, is estimating the repairs to cost $9.7 million.

At the opening it was revealed that 15 contractors had submitted bids for the project. Their bids ranged from as low as $4million to $15million to do the job.

Also the Ministry is looking to execute some repairs at the Mahaica Hospital. A project was opened for repairs to the hospital’s administration building which is estimated to cost nearly $9million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Repairs to roof at Palms Geriatric Facility

Repairs to stores at Mahaica Hospital

Repairs to Administration Building at Mahaica Hospital

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of field materials for the Guyana Police Force

Procurement of janitorial supplies, Guyana Police Force

Procurement of mattresses at the Guyana Prison Service

Procurement of HP outboard engine, hand held radios and motorcycles for Lot 1 to 3 for the Community Policing Group

Procurement of office material and supplies for the Guyana Police Force

Procurement of horse compartment vehicle stem-bow wooden ballahoo and outboard engine for Lots 1 and 2.

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation

Construction of powered working platform

Supply and delivery of self loader truck

Supply and delivery of cherry picker truck (articulated/ telescopic)

Supply, delivery and installation of a new bitumen emulsion plant