Latest update May 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Repairs to the Palms roof estimated to cost $9M

May 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that repairs are slated for the Palms Geriatric Facility roof.
The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security which is the procuring entity for this project, is estimating the repairs to cost $9.7 million.
At the opening it was revealed that 15 contractors had submitted bids for the project. Their bids ranged from as low as $4million to $15million to do the job.
Also the Ministry is looking to execute some repairs at the Mahaica Hospital. A project was opened for repairs to the hospital’s administration building which is estimated to cost nearly $9million.

Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Repairs to roof at Palms Geriatric Facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repairs to stores at Mahaica Hospital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repairs to Administration Building at Mahaica Hospital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of field materials for the Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of janitorial supplies, Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of mattresses at the Guyana Prison Service

 

 

 

 

Procurement of HP outboard engine, hand held radios and motorcycles for Lot 1 to 3 for the Community Policing Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of office material and supplies for the Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of horse compartment vehicle stem-bow wooden ballahoo and outboard engine for Lots 1 and 2.

 

 

 

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation
Construction of powered working platform

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of self loader truck

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of cherry picker truck (articulated/ telescopic)

 

 

 

Supply, delivery and installation of a new bitumen emulsion plant

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Berbice, Demerara record wins over Essequibo

Berbice, Demerara record wins over Essequibo

May 29, 2022

GCB Female U19 T20 Tournament… A fine all round performance by Naomi Barkoye led Demerara Women to a nine-wicket victory over Essequibo when the Guyana Cricket Board Female U19 T20 tournament...
Read More
Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament

Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister...

May 29, 2022

Campbell, Lugg daunt Guyana’s title hopes with century stand

Campbell, Lugg daunt Guyana’s title hopes with...

May 29, 2022

Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for preparations

Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for...

May 29, 2022

Former National Athlete admitted to the Guyana Bar

Former National Athlete admitted to the Guyana

May 29, 2022

Meusa still commands the board in Open National Chess Championship

Meusa still commands the board in Open National...

May 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The PNC/R is predictable

    Kaieteur News – The PNC/R is afraid of its own “jumbie’. It has suddenly discovered that the Corentyne communities... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]