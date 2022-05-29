Monkeypox: Here is what you need to know

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

There is currently an outbreak of more than 200 Monkeypox in parts of Europe, Australia, Canada, USA, and the United Arab Emirates. There are concerns that this can spread more widely and possibly, lead to another pandemic. Currently, there are no detected cases of Monkeypox in Guyana, but the risk is sufficient enough for us to be on the alert. We all have to play our part in being vigilant and taking preventative measures so that we keep this disease out of our country. Today, I will share with you the basic facts about Monkeypox so that you can be able to detect it, and take measures to prevent its spread in the event of it reaching our shores.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral infection by the Monkeypox virus that looks similar to chickenpox and cowpox, and comes from the Orthopoxvirus family. It was first discovered in 1958 in colonies of monkeys in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa. Since then, it has mostly been endemic to Africa, but has recently escaped through international travel and is currently causing the rise in infections that we are seeing. It has a death rate of 2 – 5 percent and is more life threatening to children. However, it is not as infectious as the coronavirus (Sars-Cov2 virus). It is for this reason that experts believe that it may not cause a pandemic since preventative measures curtails its spread sufficiently to prevent systems from becoming overwhelmed by it.

How can you become infected with Monkeypox?

Transmission of monkeypox virus occurs when a person comes into contact with the virus from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus. It can enter into our body from the following mechanisms:

• Large respiratory droplets

• Close contact with an infected animal or human

• Direct skin to skin contact (especially if there is broken skin)

• Body fluids (saliva, sexual intercourse)

• Contaminated materials (linens, clothing, towels, etc.)

The respiratory droplets can only travel a few feet so there needs to be close, prolonged exposure for it to be transmitted.

How does it present?

The incubation period after exposure to Monkeypox is usually 6 –13 days. The disease is usually preceded with swelling of the lymph glands especially those under the neck and armpits. This is usually followed by:

• A high grade fever

• Chills

• Intense headache

• Back pain and muscle aches and weakness

This is then followed by a rash which occurs about 1-3 days later. The rash is initially filled with pus like fluid and can be itchy and painful. It can start at the face but occurs all over the body and slowly dries and flake off within a week or so. The disease usually resolves by itself in most persons within 2 to 4 weeks but can become complicated in children, the immunocompromised, the elderly, and pregnant persons. Complicated cases can cause pneumonia, damage to the eyes, sepsis, brain and nervous system damage and death.

Can Monkeypox be treated?

Like most viral infections, there is no specific treatment for monkeypox. Treatment for symptomatic relief is usually prescribed. Most patients will do well at home as the disease progresses through its course. There are non-specific anti-viral treatments that are used for the high-risk population to decrease their risk of having a severe infection when they are infected. The smallpox vaccine has shown extremely good effectiveness against monkeypox and experts are currently evaluating the option of it being formally offered as a vaccine for monkeypox.

How can you decrease your risk of getting Monkeypox?

Currently, your risk of getting Monkeypox is close to zero because there are no confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Guyana. However, if this were to change, the following measures will decrease your risk of getting infected by the disease:

• Practicing good hygiene (especially hand washing/sanitising)

• Avoiding close contact with persons that are suspected to have Monkeypox

• Reporting cases of Monkeypox to authorities so that they can contain its spread

• Practicing safe sex and avoiding risky sexual behaviour

• Using a facemask if you have to be in close contact with an infected individual

As it stands currently, there is no reason to panic; Monkeypox is less of a threat than COVID-19. Once we remain vigilant and practice what we learnt from COVID-19, Monkeypox will be a far lesser threat to us.