Local Govt. Ministry spends $85M to build 2 schools in Reg. 7

Latest update May 29th, 2022 12:43 AM
May 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development on Friday inked two contracts worth approximately $85million for the construction of two primary schools in Region Seven.
According to a statement posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page, the contracts which were signed by the Region’s Regional Executive Officer (REO), Kerwin Warde, is for the construction of a school in Eteringbang and the reconstruction of a school in Kaikan.
Kaieteur News understands that a contract worth $40.5 million was awarded to Q & A Civil Works to build the facility in Kaikan while a contract worth $45.3 million was given to B & S Contracting Services to build the school in Eteringbang.
The Ministry stated that upon completion of the projects, over 175 pupils are expected to be housed at Kaikan while 100 students will be at the other facility. Construction is slated to begin on June 13, 2022 and will last for four months.
From this year’s budget it was revealed that a sum of $6.6 billion has been dedicated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities. This would see the commencement of the construction of the Prospect Secondary School, and the reconstruction of North Ruimveldt and North West Secondary Schools, both of which were destroyed by fire last year.
Further, the money will go towards the construction of nursery schools at Hydronie, Haslington and Vryheid Lust and primary schools at Bamia, Amelia’s Ward, Kaikan, Karabairu, Zeelugt and Oronoque.
It was reported in the media that over $3 billion was approved for Region Seven from this year’s budget. Out of that amount, some $1.8 billion was put aside for the Region’s education sector.
