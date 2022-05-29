Latest update May 29th, 2022 12:43 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Local Govt. Ministry spends $85M to build 2 schools in Reg. 7

May 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development on Friday inked two contracts worth approximately $85million for the construction of two primary schools in Region Seven.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall (centre) along with the Region’s Seven REO, Kerwin Warde (left) with the two contractors on Friday. (Photo Credit: Ministry of Local Government)

According to a statement posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page, the contracts which were signed by the Region’s Regional Executive Officer (REO), Kerwin Warde, is for the construction of a school in Eteringbang and the reconstruction of a school in Kaikan.
Kaieteur News understands that a contract worth $40.5 million was awarded to Q & A Civil Works to build the facility in Kaikan while a contract worth $45.3 million was given to B & S Contracting Services to build the school in Eteringbang.
The Ministry stated that upon completion of the projects, over 175 pupils are expected to be housed at Kaikan while 100 students will be at the other facility. Construction is slated to begin on June 13, 2022 and will last for four months.
From this year’s budget it was revealed that a sum of $6.6 billion has been dedicated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities. This would see the commencement of the construction of the Prospect Secondary School, and the reconstruction of North Ruimveldt and North West Secondary Schools, both of which were destroyed by fire last year.
Further, the money will go towards the construction of nursery schools at Hydronie, Haslington and Vryheid Lust and primary schools at Bamia, Amelia’s Ward, Kaikan, Karabairu, Zeelugt and Oronoque.
It was reported in the media that over $3 billion was approved for Region Seven from this year’s budget. Out of that amount, some $1.8 billion was put aside for the Region’s education sector.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Berbice, Demerara record wins over Essequibo

Berbice, Demerara record wins over Essequibo

May 29, 2022

GCB Female U19 T20 Tournament… A fine all round performance by Naomi Barkoye led Demerara Women to a nine-wicket victory over Essequibo when the Guyana Cricket Board Female U19 T20 tournament...
Read More
Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament

Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister...

May 29, 2022

Campbell, Lugg daunt Guyana’s title hopes with century stand

Campbell, Lugg daunt Guyana’s title hopes with...

May 29, 2022

Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for preparations

Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for...

May 29, 2022

Former National Athlete admitted to the Guyana Bar

Former National Athlete admitted to the Guyana

May 29, 2022

Meusa still commands the board in Open National Chess Championship

Meusa still commands the board in Open National...

May 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]