Leadership credentials on the line

Dear Editor,

The nation’s political leaders across the board are under the microscope. They are – President, Vice President, Opposition Leader – all being scrutinized with laser-like intensity. It all has to do with the Liza-1 Permit renewal. This is a test of their abilities, a probe on their patriotism, backbone, and wisdom. And when this is over, the direction they chose, and what they got (or failed to get) would stand as a referendum on their readiness, their right, and their robustness to lead Guyanese. What they did and what they got for Guyana would be a plebiscite on their leadership existence.

There is nothing left to be said about the existing contract, other than it functions as the baseline, the starting point, in this Liza-1 Permit renewal. Our leaders in the current PPP Government already should have mentally scrapped what they have publicly shredded over and over again. The Liza-1 Permit renewal represents a new beginning, the launching pad for Guyana to hold its own, and come into its own. The eyes of the world are focused on them, and our leaders must manifest that they are up to the task at hand, that they have what it takes to deliver. For Guyana and Guyanese. I refuse to sully this moment with one speck of belief that the Liza-1 Permit renewal is an already done deal, and largely along the same lines as have existed from its original construction. No! of that I will have no part. I distance from that today, but we will know soon enough. As is widely known, I have the lowest regard possible for Guyana’s national leaders, but even they could not be so traitorous, which is why today I abstain.

My belief is that by a gradual process of erosion this contract can be undone, through wise and determined whittling away at its more offensive provisions that favour the oil leviathans. This country has been ridiculed abroad and rendered into countless caricatures due to its leadership prostrations before oil companies, be they American, British, Chinese, or Spanish. It has been sundered, abused, and misused endlessly by outsiders. Our leaders cannot expect much of any kind of assistance from the plenipotentiaries of those countries that are here. They are here for their own, and we are on our own. If that hasn’t registered by now, then we had better get to that mindset right away. It is why they must put aside political and historical and present differences and stand with one voice and as one unified body. They know what I mean, and I believe that all Guyana does too. They must not fail.

Do I think that our leaders – the President, the Vice President, and the Opposition Leader – have what it takes to take on this challenge and journey through this crucible? I think that they all can pleasantly surprise us, if not delight us, with what they come back with to Guyana under the auspices of this permit renewal. Once they are unfettered, then they must have no fear, and fear no evil manipulations from any quarter. This is another crucial proving ground that will speak one way or another to what they are, who they are beholden to, and where lies their first priority. They have a grand moment to commit and recommit to pushing for what is best for Guyana and in good faith. I wish them the best. We shall see.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall