Former National Athlete admitted to the Guyana Bar

By Samuel Whyte

The multitalented United States-based Attorney at Law, Dr. Vivian Mortimer Williams, ESQ, was recently admitted to the Guyana bar as a highly qualified Attorney. Vivian Williams was a household name in Guyana in many ways before migrating.

His exploits were many as a former national athlete, teacher, youth activist, journalist, actor, playwright, Disc Jockey or playing rugby, among others. Dr Williams who hails from Vryheid, West Canje, Berbice was a short, dynamic an explosive athlete.

Quick out of the starting blocks as he blazed to victory regularly in his favourite 100m, 200m and long Jump events. His petition to be admitted in the Guyana bar was presented by Attorney-at-Law, Lyndon Amsterdam, before Justice Nareshwar Harnanan in the High Court.

Making brief remarks at the induction ceremony, he spoke passionately about being able to help his home land and emphasized his interest in cross-border legal issues. He told the court that he brings a skill set that will contribute to the strength and the ability of the Bar in Guyana to deal effectively with many issues that could arise as Guyana expands.

He thanked the Court, Justice Harnanan, Attorney Amsterdam, his family many of whom were in attendance and many others for their support and welcome. Dr Williams is the Principal and Managing Attorney of VMW Law in the United States and the Caribbean.

Dr Williams was recently inducted in the in the Bar in Trinidad and Tobago. He is a member of the American Bar Association (ABA) and the International Bar Association (IBA).

He graduated with a Doctorate in business administration from the Baruch College. He is the holder of Master of Laws in Global Antitrust Law and Economics from George Mason Law School; Master of Laws in Intellectual Property Law from Benjamin Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University, Masters in Strategic Public Relation from the George Washington University School of Political Management.

He obtained his eMBA from TRIUM Global Executive EMBA, jointly administered by NYU Stern School of Business, the London School of Economics and Political Science, and HEC Paris. A graduate from the University of Guyana witha Degree in Communication and his LLB and a Graduate of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) where his exploits were outstanding as President of the Student’s Council, Campus King, Champion athlete among other achievements.

To note, at CPCE Dr Williams’ option was Science with Physical Education. He attended and taught Science at the New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School (NAMS). His secondary education began at the Tutorial Academy Secondary (TASS) in New Amsterdam which was founded by his father.

Dr Williams was a founding member and President of NA Canje Youth Leaders Council and founded one of the first news cast in Berbice. Worked as a journalist at the Guyana Broadcasting Corporation and was Editor in Chief of the Evening News.

He wrote 10 plays many of which were staged at the National Cultural Centre with close to two decades of litigation. His specialties include crossborder mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, antitrust, corporate reorganization, innovation and entrepreneurship, real estate and appellate advocacy, transactional experience in quantitative analysis, statistical methods, economic models, crises and risk management.

His writings include the Many Sides of Social Capital and How Social Capital is related to Entrepreneurship.