Exquisite Arts and Craft from ‘Dolni with love’

By AllyiahAllicock

Kaieteur News – In recent times, there have been a number of innovative small businesses being introduced across the country. Today we shine the spotlight on a business that has been taking the local arts and craft industry by storm with just the use of polymer clay.

Founded by a creative 24-year-old, Amanda Singh, the business is dubbed ‘Dolni with love’, a local polymer clay jewellery business that was launched in April 2021.

Singh is a former student of Queen’s College and a graduate of the University of Guyana. She, during a recent interview with Kaieteur News said that the idea that sparked her business venture came from a simple post that grabbed her attention on her Instagram page some time ago. “I randomly came across clay earrings on my Instagram explore page and I was amazed at how pretty the earrings were,” she recalled.

Singh related that before getting into the polymer clay business, she was looking to open a clay studio to teach pottery to others but that all shifted when she came across the intriguing Instagram post about the earrings. She wanted to learn more. “It was peak of Covid and my mental health was not in the best place so I looked up what polymer clay is and the necessaries things I needed to make jewellery from it. I bought the supplies and made it into a hobby,” she recounted.

Soon after getting familiar with polymer clay and how to go about making earrings, she then decided in April of last year to open a business to showcase and sell her work. After all, this was an amazing business idea to be a part. Over the past year, many women have gravitated to her exquisite pieces which they have been wearing with pride.

Singh stated that having been in business for over a year, the support she has been receiving from her loved ones and friends has been nothing less than “incredible.”

“On days I do not feel as creative or unmotivated, I can always count on them to cheer me up and get me back into my groove,” she related.

As it relates to her customers, the support and feedback have been amazing along the way and this has not been limited to sales, she shared. She added that the outstanding relationship she has been able to forge with her customers has been the driving force to continue what she does. “I am immensely grateful to have that,” she expressed.

With such incredible support, there was not much Singh had to say in terms of challenges she has encountered with her business during the pandemic. She shared though that she had a very traumatic life experience amidst it all but she was able to get past that through the motivation and encouragement she kept getting from her family and friends.

“If anything, the pandemic has had a positive effect on my business, it gave me more time to work on my business and be more present,” she noted.

In moving forward with her business, Singh said that her long-term goal is for her business to continue making women feel and look as beautiful as they are. She also has intentions to open up a storefront that can be both her workshop and a place where customers can have the opportunity to browse her work in person and interact with her. “I do plan on venturing into more innovative ways to expand my business and building the brand,” she highlighted.

Singh like, many others, is of the belief that young entrepreneurs, especially women, play a vital role in society. According to her, they are encouraging young girls and women to do and be the best that they can be. “Young entrepreneurs also contribute to the growth and development of the country’s economy by creating new products and services, they invigorate employment opportunities which results in economic growth,” she contended.

When asked what can be done to boost small businesses locally, our featured entrepreneur suggested that funds be made accessible from financial institutions, through a hassle-free process, for young persons who are now venturing into the world of business.

She suggested too that the prices of electricity, internet and construction materials be reduced to help small businesses that are involved in manufacturing.

Anyone interested in purchasing from Singh’s business can reach out to her on Instagram @dolni.handmade, Facebook @ ‘Dolniwith love’ or contact her via Whatsapp on telephone number (592) 655-9628.