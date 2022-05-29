Latest update May 29th, 2022 12:14 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament

May 29, 2022 Sports

Executive produced a defiant performance to be crowned the Inaugural Champion of the Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament, which was staged in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Executive’s Captain receives the 1st Lien Trophy and the cash prize of $500,000 in the presence of his team.

The team carted off with the Hon. Prime Minister Lien Trophy and the top cash incentive of $500,000 ahead of runner-up, Gold is Money, who had to settle for the $300,000 second place prize.

Claiming third was Yarrowkara who received $100,000 for their efforts.

The Tournament was supported by various entities, among them are: Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall, Office of the Hon. Prime Minister, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Bakewell, Beharry Group of Companies, Ansa McAl and the Guyana Tourism Authority.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament

Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister Independence Domino

May 29, 2022

Executive produced a defiant performance to be crowned the Inaugural Champion of the Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament, which was staged in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden. The team...
Read More
Campbell, Lugg daunt Guyana’s title hopes with century stand

Campbell, Lugg daunt Guyana’s title hopes with...

May 29, 2022

Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for preparations

Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for...

May 29, 2022

Former National Athlete admitted to the Guyana Bar

Former National Athlete admitted to the Guyana

May 29, 2022

Meusa still commands the board in Open National Chess Championship

Meusa still commands the board in Open National...

May 28, 2022

ECCB selects U-17 squad for DCB Tournament

ECCB selects U-17 squad for DCB Tournament

May 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]