Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament

Executive produced a defiant performance to be crowned the Inaugural Champion of the Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament, which was staged in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The team carted off with the Hon. Prime Minister Lien Trophy and the top cash incentive of $500,000 ahead of runner-up, Gold is Money, who had to settle for the $300,000 second place prize.

Claiming third was Yarrowkara who received $100,000 for their efforts.

The Tournament was supported by various entities, among them are: Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall, Office of the Hon. Prime Minister, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Bakewell, Beharry Group of Companies, Ansa McAl and the Guyana Tourism Authority.