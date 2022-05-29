Executive wins inaugural Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament

Latest update May 29th, 2022 12:14 AM
May 29, 2022 Sports
Executive produced a defiant performance to be crowned the Inaugural Champion of the Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament, which was staged in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.
The team carted off with the Hon. Prime Minister Lien Trophy and the top cash incentive of $500,000 ahead of runner-up, Gold is Money, who had to settle for the $300,000 second place prize.
Claiming third was Yarrowkara who received $100,000 for their efforts.
The Tournament was supported by various entities, among them are: Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall, Office of the Hon. Prime Minister, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Bakewell, Beharry Group of Companies, Ansa McAl and the Guyana Tourism Authority.
May 29, 2022Executive produced a defiant performance to be crowned the Inaugural Champion of the Prime Minister Independence Domino Tournament, which was staged in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden. The team...
May 29, 2022
May 29, 2022
May 29, 2022
May 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – Here are the words of the PNC leader during his visit to the US as reported in the media: “I hope... more
Kaieteur News – The APNU+AFC and its constituent parties, as at 2nd March, 2020, do not have the moral authority to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The “Agri-Investment Forum”, held in Guyana from 19 to 21 May, was arguably... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]