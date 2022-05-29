De price of gasoline is high enough fuh kill yuh

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Death is nat something dem boys like joke bout. But a man drive in a petrol station and had wan attack – dem boys nah know whether it was seizure or a heart attack. But sadly de man dead.

Dem boys also had wan attack last week. Dem drive in a petrol station and when dem see de price of gasoline, dem boys almost fall dead.

It mek dem boys wonder is whether is de price of de petrol dat mek de man heart give out. Anyway dem boys extend condolences to de family.

Imagine Guyana is wan oil producing country and we can’t subsidise de gasoline wah selling. Yuh know why we can’t do dat? Is because if we do dat all de oil revenue gan done. Dat shows how bad a deal we getting. De money we earning can’t afford to subsidise de prices at de pump.

De guvament bin remove all de excise taxes pun petrol. Dah means de guvament give up billions of dollars in taxes. And still de price of petrol gone through de roof.

Some people now claiming dat it cheaper fuh stay home dan drive to wuk. Even rum now cheaper dan gasoline.

De odder day a wife turn to she husband and say, “Yuh don’t take me anywhere expensive anymore.”

De husband tell she, “Go and get dress, I am taking you out to an expensive place.”

De excited wife ask, “Where are we going?”

De husband reply, “To de petrol station.”

Talk half. Leff half.