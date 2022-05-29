Campbell, Lugg daunt Guyana’s title hopes with century stand

CWI Regional First-Class Championships…

By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with WD Hotel & Mall Charity & Dave’s West Indies Imports

Jamaica Scorpions’ skipper, John Campbell, along with Leroy Lugg shared in a century opening stand to dash the Guyana Harpy Eagle’s title hopes as their fourth round CWI Regional Frist-Class Championship game ended in tame draw, yesterday at the Diego Martin Sports Complex.

In ideal weather conditions on a lightning fast outfield and a track that favoured batting, Jamaica needed to make 191 to avoid an innings defeat and reached 271-6 as Campbell fell two short of his second ton of the season and seventh overall.

He batted for 214 minutes, facing 155 balls and reaching the boundary 11 times; clearing it once.

The pugnacious Lugg, who clobbered five fours and six sixes from 72 balls during his 100-minute innings of 67, shared in 105-run stand with Campbell to spoil the Harpy Eagles hopes of an outright win.

Jermaine Blackwood was stopped on 28 while Paul Palmer and Alwyn Williams both chipped in with 22 each.

Left-spinner Veerasammy Permaul grabbed 3-61 to move to 20 wickets, one behind tournament leader Rakeem Cornwall, while fellow left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie bagged 2-73.

Guyana declared overnight on 587-7 but their slim chance of winning their 13th title withered away as they struggled to make an early breakthrough.

The left-handed Campbell started with his innings with a pull shot that raced to the boundary when Keemo Paul bowled short.

Lugg slug-swept and hit off spinner Kevin Sinclair straight for sixes while Campbell deposited the Berbician for another six during their highlights session.

When Sinclair was replaced by Motie, Lugg went big, although a miss-hit, it went for four over mid-wicket.

The 50-stand was brought up in the 13th over as Lugg took the attack to Motie and clobbered him for four sixes while Campbell played the supporting role with intelligent batting.

But just after the 100 was posted Lugg, who was dropped by Johnson at slip off Sinclair, was bowled by Permaul as he played back to one that kept a bit low. At lunch, Jamaica were 111-1 with Campbell on 36 and first innings centurion Blackwood, who got off the mark with a boundary, on four.

After the interval Campbell brought up his 22nd fifty and celebrated with a four off the expensive Sinclairbefore executing an imperious extra cover drive for four in the same over.

Blackwood played a glorious cover drive and followed up with a powerful straight drive which reached the boundary like a bullet before he hit Motie through mid-on at 162-2.

Motie struck again when he trapped Oraine Williams (1) six runs later.

Palmer (9) and Alwyn Williams (8) carried Scorpions to 126-4 by Tea, leading by 25 runs with six wickets in hand.

After Tea, the Scorpions lost Palmer and Williams as Permaul struck twice to leave the score on 256-6 but by then the task of winning for the Harpy Eagles was as difficult as a turtle trying to climb to peak of Mount Romario.

Derval Green (10) and Thomas (4) were together when the game was called off at 4:17 hrs.

The final round starts next Wednesday when Guyana face T&T at the Queen’s Park Oval, leaders Leeward Islands Hurricanes will meet Jamaica at the Diego Martin Sports Complex and defending champions Barbados tackle the Windward Islands Volcanoes in Tarouba.