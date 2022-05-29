Berbice, Demerara record wins over Essequibo

GCB Female U19 T20 Tournament…

A fine all round performance by Naomi Barkoye led Demerara Women to a nine-wicket victory over Essequibo when the Guyana Cricket Board Female U19 T20 tournament commenced, yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club Ground.

Barkoye made early inroads as she uprooted the stumps of Lavina Ragobeer (00) and Roxanne Hendricks (00) then had Qzel Sampson (01) caught while Fanelia Narine (02) was also bowled by Areah Ally as Essequibo U19 Women were reduced to 16 – 5.

Antel Jacobis and Kayla Narine added 45 for the fifth wicket before Narine (04) was removed by Ally. Antel remained unbeaten on 12 while Cyanna Retemiah made seven and Isabella Thomas made six not out as Essequibo reached 98-6.

Barkoye claimed 3-6 while Ally had 2-22.

In reply, Demerara lost Aneesa Chetram (04) via run out early in the chase, but Barkoye struck three fours in an unbeaten 28 off 54 balls while Melanie Dover made 12 not out as Demerara reached 99-1 in 14.3 overs.

Ashmini Munisar turned in a sterling all-round performance to hand Berbice Women a 99-run victory over Essequibo, who played two matches on the opening.

Qzel Sampson provided Essequibo with the breakthrough when she had opener Tia Henry (04) lbw before Realeanna Grimmond and Munisar put on 83 for the second wicket to steady the innings. Grimmond was removed by Lavina Ragobeer for 29 with three fours off 31 balls while Munisar struck three fours in an unbeaten 42 off 52 balls. Niveena Ramnauth was caught off Ragobeer for 16 as Berbice posted 133-3. Ragobeer was the best bowler with 2-28.

In reply, Essequibo lost openers Dawn Peters (02) Amanda George (01) to Tamara George and Ramnauth, respectively, to be reduced to 2-1. They never recovered as Ramnauth removed Qzel Sampson (00) before Munisar bowled Antel Jacobs (01), had Roxanne Hendricks (00) lbw and uprooted the stumps of Reneca Alleyne (00) as Essequibo continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 34 in 12.2 overs.

Munisar claimed 3-3 while Ramnauth and Tia Isaacs each had 2-2.

The tournament continues today.