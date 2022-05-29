An evening of elegance where fashion met Guyanese folklore

Moonlight Stories…

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – “Moonlight Stories: Guyana’s First Gala and Runway Show” put on by Guyanese designer and owner of Shasha Designs, Keisha Edwards, held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, was nothing short of spectacular.

Edwards explained that the event was inspired by her love for fashion and culture. The show’s theme Moonlight Stories was an ode to Guyanese folklore which are make-belief childhood stories usually told after dark.

As such, 12 local designers collaborated to create culturally infused pieces that lit up the runway at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Kingston.

The elegant pieces on display were designed by talented Guyanese designers including: Randy Madray, Wanza’s Designs, Francois Designs, Ghodess Wear, Maxi Williams, House of Pearson by Quinton Pearson, Buckbead by Isaiah Luther, Seduction by CIM, Olympia da brand by Olympia Sonaram, Rio De Roberto, and Shasha Designs by Edwards herself.

Edwards explained that the show was one where the fantasy of Guyanese folklore was reimagined through modern lenses.

She noted “As Guyanese, we all have childhood memories of hearing about Guyanese folklore under a moonlit sky, especially during blackout…These stories connect us. These stories, if used to create a collection, are a way of uniting us as a people, reminding us of the past and introducing it to this generation.” For Edwards, the show was an opportunity to promote Guyanese fashion and culture.

The runway show which attracted hundreds of attendees and received rave reviews was made possible through a number of sponsors including Team Mohamed’s of Mohamed’s Enterprise, M and P investments, BROMELIAD.rnc, and Supreme Laundromat.

Edwards also received support from the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport as she was one of the recipients of its “Cultural Creative Industries Grant”.