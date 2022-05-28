Woman who confessed to killing husband before going to bed gets manslaughter charge

Kaieteur News – The 50-year-old Port Kaituma woman who reportedly confessed to stabbing her husband to death in their kitchen before heading to bed, was charged with manslaughter after she appeared in court earlier this week.

The defendant, Inese Richards, a farmer of 10 Miles Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One made her first court appearance on Tuesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Richards appeared before Magistrate Dellon Bess where the charge was read to her.

She was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that between May 19 and May 20, at 10 Miles, Port Kaituma, she killed 43-year-old Felix Henry, who was a chainsaw operator. Richards was granted bail to the sum of $750,000 and is expected to return to court on August 5, 2022 for the commencement of trial.

It was reported that the fatal stabbing occurred following an argument that the couple had on the night of May 19.

Richards had reportedly told police that after stabbing Henry, she left him in a sitting position on the kitchen floor and then headed to bed for a nap.

The woman claimed that she did not know he was dead until she woke up around 06:00hrs the following day and saw his motionless body in a pool of blood on their kitchen floor.

Police in a report had stated that they only learnt that Henry was killed after his 28-year-old son visited the couple’s home. According to police, the son got there around 06:30hrs and when he saw that Henry was dead, he immediately alerted police at the Port Kaituma Police Station.

Ranks visited the home around 09:40hrs to conduct the necessary investigations and removed Henry’s remains.

Investigators were also able to locate the suspected murder weapon, a brown handle knife with bloodstains at the crime scene and noted that there was a wound measuring two inches at Henry’s neck.

The woman was arrested shortly after and while being interrogated, she admitted to killing her husband.

She had confessed that they had started drinking together at 17:00hrs on May 19 and later that evening, they got into an argument with each other.

The woman further alleged that Henry armed himself with a cutlass and began to chase her around the yard. She then allegedly retaliated by heading to the kitchen for a knife to defend herself. Henry reportedly followed her there, she stabbed him to his neck and he fell to the floor.

According to her, Henry has been abusing her for some 20 years now.

However, persons who knew the couple well said it was the other way around and that the couple has not been together for that long. The individuals related that the woman would normally get violent when she is under the influence and on one occasion, she had stabbed one of “Henry’s eyes out.”

Henry was described as a hardworking man who cut wood for a living.