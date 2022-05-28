Teacher found dead in house at Crane – Police issues wanted bulletin for husband

Kaieteur News – The decomposing remains of 41-year-old Omega Ault was found in her Crane West Coast Demerara Home on Friday Afternoon.

According police, her brother discovered her body around 17:00hrs. He reportedly did not hear from her for awhile and she was not responding to her phone calls.

Worried about her safety, he decided to pay her a visit and made the grusome discovery.

Police have since issued a WANTED BULLETIN for her husband Clarence Farley.

Anyone who knows where he might be are asked to contact Police.