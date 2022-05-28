Teacher found dead in house at Crane – Police issues wanted bulletin for husband

Latest update May 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The decomposing remains of 41-year-old Omega Ault was found in her Crane West Coast Demerara Home on Friday Afternoon.
According police, her brother discovered her body around 17:00hrs. He reportedly did not hear from her for awhile and she was not responding to her phone calls.
Worried about her safety, he decided to pay her a visit and made the grusome discovery.
Police have since issued a WANTED BULLETIN for her husband Clarence Farley.
Anyone who knows where he might be are asked to contact Police.
