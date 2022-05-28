Latest update May 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teacher found dead in house at Crane – Police issues wanted bulletin for husband

May 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The decomposing remains of 41-year-old Omega Ault was found in her Crane West Coast Demerara Home on Friday Afternoon.
According police, her brother discovered her body around 17:00hrs. He reportedly did not hear from her for awhile and she was not responding to her phone calls.
Worried about her safety, he decided to pay her a visit and made the grusome discovery.
Police have since issued a WANTED BULLETIN for her husband Clarence Farley.
Anyone who knows where he might be are asked to contact Police.

Omega Ault and her husband, Clarence Farley in happier times

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Meusa still commands the board in Open National Chess Championship

Meusa still commands the board in Open National Chess Championship

May 28, 2022

– Johnson, Shariff, Lam tied at the top in Women’s Nationals Roberto Neto defeated Candidate Master Wendell Meusa during the sixth round of the nine-round Championship. However, Muesa...
Read More
ECCB selects U-17 squad for DCB Tournament

ECCB selects U-17 squad for DCB Tournament

May 28, 2022

Banks DIH partners with GOBSA for Independence Track & Field Meet

Banks DIH partners with GOBSA for Independence...

May 28, 2022

Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for preparations

Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for...

May 28, 2022

DDL/Michael Parris U16 and Junior Boxing Championship returns June 5

DDL/Michael Parris U16 and Junior Boxing...

May 28, 2022

Andrew Lewis National Novices set for June 24 – 26

Andrew Lewis National Novices set for June 24 –...

May 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]