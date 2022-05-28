Same story, different day!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Wuk sharing out like Wild West. People lining up in droves hoping fuh earn a lil freck. Dem nah know wat kind wuk dem gan get. But when tings brown, it nah matter whether yuh mash dog down. Any port fuh a storm.

And right now, de storm in full force. Pressure buss pipe. Tings tight.

But wuk sharing out. De same people who bin seh dat we must give dem foreigners concession because dem gan create jobs, dem wah bin talking bout creating 50,000 jobs, is dem now gat to create part-time jobs. If de economy did really generating de jobs wah dem seh it would, yuh would not need fuh get part-time wuk.

De people lining up fuh de wuk. Because a bird in de hand is worth two in de bush.

Dem lining up fuh de wuk and dem politician talking bout de thousands of part-time jobs dem creating. Dem telling de people fuh accept and bless wah dem get. Dem tell dem fuh go wherever we send yuh, even if is Timbuktu.

But up to now, dem can’t tell de people whether dem gan put dem fuh sit down in office or clean drain.

Nuff people nah know how fuh sit down in office. Dem accustomed to hard wuk and dem seh sitting down in office is not fuh dem. Den dem gat some people wah nah know how fuh do hard wuk.

Some people think dem had wuk. But now dem hearing fuh create dem own business.

It remind dem boys of de time when dem bin get promise wuk and den when de time come fuh de wuk, dem bin get send fuh sell plantain chips and mek cook-up.

Talk half. Leff half.