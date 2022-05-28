Patrice Roberts riles up massive crowd at “Touchdown Cooler Fete” with unforgettable performance

HJ Ent. kicks off road to Cricket Carnival…

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The rain threatened but it did not stop Guyanese from turning up in their numbers to get riled up by Trinidadian Soca artist, Patrice Roberts at Wednesday night’s “Touchdown Cooler Fete” hosted by Hits and Jams Entertainment at the Marriott Beach front.

Speaking with Kaieteur News after her live yet unforgettable performance that had a massive crowd dancing and feting to her hits, Roberts said, “The performance in Guyana was amazing. I haven’t been here in over two years and when I was on stage tonight, the crowd was epic, I enjoyed it, I enjoyed it.”

Asked if she would return to rile up another massive crowd, the Soca artist responded, “Definitely, I would be back tomorrow if they call me. Definitely, it was amazing.”

The “Touchdown Cooler Fete” was the first of a series of live concerts planned and organized by Hits and Jams Entertainment for Guyana’s Independence Carnival celebrations, which will end on May 29.

According to Kerwin Bollers, one of the company’s directors, Wednesday night’s event was the first to “kick start the road to cricket carnival in September during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Season.

“This is the first event to kick start the road to carnival, cricket carnival September during the CPL season and so what we are doing this week is we are launching our band Utopia and Genesis which will be out on the road for cricket carnival” Bollers told Kaieteur News.

Bollers added that apart from kick starting the road to cricket carnival, it feels really good “to be back outside at live concerts” after a two year break due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Wednesday night’s concert was an almost sold out event. Gates were opened at 19:00hrs and the crowd trickled in with their coolers.

Popular DJs Energy, Akeelo, Selector Diamond, Ace Exclusive and Darry wet the crowd’s appetite with some hot mixes as they got settled for the live performances.

As the eager crowd waited, the rain threatened to spoil the show and had many scurrying to find an umbrella but it quickly passed and by time the clock struck 22:00hrs, they were dry and rocking away to the lead up performances by local artists, Vanilla, Jomo, Kwasi Ace among others.

It was then time for the main event, “Drink water and Mind my business”. The featured artiste took the stage around 01:27 on Thursday and had the crowd going wild.

She performed her hit songs and closed up the show teaming up with Kes the Band, another Trinidadian Soca Artist, who performed at HJ’s second event in carnival week called “Stinging Nettles”. This was held on Thursday night.