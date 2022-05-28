Kwakwani, Rockstone hard hit by flooding

– residents preparing for evacuation

Kaieteur News – The flooding situation in the Upper Demerara-Berbice Region is worsening with persistent heavy rainfall. Flood prone communities such as Kwakwani and Rockstone are now hard hit with residents preparing for evacuation.

In Kwakwani, a main access road is virtually impassable with rising water levels. This is according to residents and Regional Councillor Elroy Adolph, who explained that while some areas were under about three feet of water, this situation escalated on Thursday following overnight showers. He said the road leading from the Kwakwani Park to the Kwakwani Waterfront area is flooded. Some places he said, the water level is as high as 10 inches, while in some other communities such as Lamp Island, it is about six inches of water. “After about five hours of rain last night (Thursday), the water overflowed from one side to the other, and now the road is under water.”

The road leading from the Kwakwani Park to the Crushing Plant currently is eroded as a result of the gushing water. The road he said, was upgraded earlier in the year and allows for access to the gas station, the air strip and the burial ground. “The culvert has been eroded under the entire road, so it needs urgent repair. It is at risk of caving in,” the regional representative said.

Kwakwani is one of the most flood-prone communities in Region 10. Last year, it experienced the worst flooding in the country.

Meanwhile, the Toshao at Rockstone, Flagon Carter, has confirmed that some homes are flooded due to recent heavy rainfall. The residents have chosen to remain in their homes while they observe the situation. Water is said to be approximately three feet in height, and houses along the banks of the creek have accumulated flood waters in their yards.

Kaieteur News understands that the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is working with the Toshao and regional authorities to monitor the situation and render aid if necessary.

Regional Chairman Deron Adams, said the Regional Disaster Preparedness Committee in collaboration with the security forces and other stakeholders, is closely monitoring the situation in an effort to enforce preventative measures so that the region would not be severely hit as it was during the last May/June period.