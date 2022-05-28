Health Ministry’s driver shot dead in Sophia

Latest update May 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police are now looking for a man who on Thursday shot and killed a driver attached to the Ministry of Health at his D-Field Sophia home. The dead man has been identified as 43-year-old Collin McPherson, a father of four.
McPherson was gunned down around 21:40hrs.
Kaieteur News learned that McPherson was at the time sitting in front of his home fraternizing with some friends when a blue masked gunman ran up and shot him.
McPherson reportedly turned around and ran inside of his home but the gunman followed and shot him at least three more times until he was dead. Two of McPherson’s children were also home at the time when he was brutally murdered. Police showed up at the scene a few minutes later to assess the scene.
Crime scene experts observed that McPherson’s body bore four gunshot wounds, one to his shoulder, another to his groin, a third to his leg and the fourth to his arm. Investigators recovered two .9MM spent shells from the scene and are currently reviewing footage from security cameras mounted on nearby buildings to see if they can identify McPherson’s killer.
McPherson worked with the Ministry of Health for two years.
May 28, 2022– Johnson, Shariff, Lam tied at the top in Women’s Nationals Roberto Neto defeated Candidate Master Wendell Meusa during the sixth round of the nine-round Championship. However, Muesa...
May 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – Here are the words of the PNC leader during his visit to the US as reported in the media: “I hope... more
Kaieteur News – The APNU+AFC and its constituent parties, as at 2nd March, 2020, do not have the moral authority to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas, scheduled to be held in Los Angeles from June 8 to... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]