Health Ministry’s driver shot dead in Sophia

Kaieteur News – Police are now looking for a man who on Thursday shot and killed a driver attached to the Ministry of Health at his D-Field Sophia home. The dead man has been identified as 43-year-old Collin McPherson, a father of four.

McPherson was gunned down around 21:40hrs.

Kaieteur News learned that McPherson was at the time sitting in front of his home fraternizing with some friends when a blue masked gunman ran up and shot him.

McPherson reportedly turned around and ran inside of his home but the gunman followed and shot him at least three more times until he was dead. Two of McPherson’s children were also home at the time when he was brutally murdered. Police showed up at the scene a few minutes later to assess the scene.

Crime scene experts observed that McPherson’s body bore four gunshot wounds, one to his shoulder, another to his groin, a third to his leg and the fourth to his arm. Investigators recovered two .9MM spent shells from the scene and are currently reviewing footage from security cameras mounted on nearby buildings to see if they can identify McPherson’s killer.

McPherson worked with the Ministry of Health for two years.