Guyana Cup 2022: Suriname arrive early for preparations

– Two horses added the roster

Horse Racing has become one of the most popular sports worldwide making Guyana the top destination in this hemisphere with an influx of Horses from USA, Canada, Jamaica & Trinidad.

Suriname has now capitalised on the opportunity and has brought in two Suriname-bred 3-year-old horses for the signature Guyana Cup racing event.

Both horses, Secret Dance and Black Cat, with USA & Trinidadian bloodlines are poised to compete with immaculate fashion. Club Neutraal Stables based in Paramaribo has begun preparation work with the two horses and has since seen exceptional improvement.

Head trainer, Danny Gummels, and assistant trainer, Tariq Abdoelrahman, who are also both the owner of the two horses has contributed countless hours to ensure the training is effective to toggle muscle build and increase stamina.

Club Neutraal Stables has been supporting Guyana Cup since 2016 where horses representing Suriname solidified their place in the event. The journey to Guyana started with the groomers loading the two horses into their newly refurbished mobile stable to prepare for the journey to Nickerie for shipment to Guyana.

When our news room met with Abdoelrahman of the Club Neutraal Stables, he indicated, “These two horses are very special to Suriname as their parents were imported. After retiring in Suriname we bred them and took great care of the mare (Mother) until birth.

It has been a long wait, four years of dedication and hard work to now journey to Guyana to be a part of the biggest event in the Caribbean, The Guyana Cup. They are not just two horses we purchased they are like our babies.”

He continued, “We have done tremendous work with these two particular horses and we are optimistic that we will take home a win come Guyana Cup. The best supplements and feed on the market have been imported specifically for these two horses. We have an agreement with the Jumbo Jet Stables to utilize their facilities to continue training until Race day.”