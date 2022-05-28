Fisherman finds boat in his seine

Kaieteur News – A fisherman on Wednesday evening felt his seine “tugging strongly” and thought he had caught a whale or a very large sea creature but when he pulled it up, a small aluminum boat with a brand new 15Hp outboard engine was trapped inside.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Friday, the fisherman, Carl Chung recounted that he made the “boat catch” around 19:30hrs at Fourth mouth, a fishing area located a few miles of the Georgetown shore.

“I see ma seine start pulling strong strong, and I jump up, cause I seh wah like is a big whale or sumting I ketch deh. Then I heard the seine start ripping up and when I pull it up, I see the propeller from the engine kak up in the air,” Chung said.

He continued that he noticed that there was a rope attached to the boat and grabbed it quickly. He then tied it onto his fishing boat and decided to call on his colleagues to help him out.

When help arrived, they turned over the boat, bailed it out and then strapped it tightly to Chung’s boat. Chung proceeded to tow the vessel to the Ruimveldt Police Wharf and left it there in the ranks’ care.

Police are currently trying to locate its owner.

Kaieteur News learnt that the aluminum boat had sunk on Monday close to the Marriott waterfront Area.

Eyewitness recounted that four persons were on board at the time and were lucky to be rescued quickly by a passing boat.

One individual said, “It look like the people were surveying the area or something, and as they were drifting, a big swelling (wave) knocked the boat over”.

The boat had gone down but somehow the tides carried the boat straight into Chung’s seine.