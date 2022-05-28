Latest update May 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

ECCB selects U-17 squad for DCB Tournament

May 28, 2022 Sports

East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) has selected their U-17 squad to compete in the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Tournament scheduled to start today, May 28, 2022 at the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Facility Ground.

ECCB U-17 captain, Romeo Deonarain

Romeo Deonarain has been charged with the duty to captain the the team while Nicholas Shiopersad will be his deputy. The Manager of the team is Yeuvraj Khemraj while the coach is Kumar Bishundial.

The full team reads: Vikash Wilkinson, Anthony Khan, Romeo Deonarain (Captain), Nicholas Shiopersad (Vice-Captain), Hemraj Harripersaud, Suresh Sugrim, Neeran Bani, Alex Datterdeen, Saif Ragbeer, Joshua Behari, Sasenarine Harricharran, Jahiene Beckles, Tularam Chintamani and Romel Persaud

The reserves for the team are Tyriq Walters, Arun Gainda, Josh Behari and Obrien McCulay.

 

