Court cases are our best shot at bringing ExxonMobil to bargaining table – Chris Ram

Kaieteur News – Attorney-at-Law and Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram has said that legal challenges to the lopsided Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), which the country has with US oil major ExxonMobil and its partners, will be more effective in securing better fiscal terms. He believes this would be a more successful route for the country to take as opposed to using the renewal for the Liza One Environmental Permit as an opportunity to pull the oil company to the table for renegotiation.

Contrary to advice offered by other industry advocates, Ram in an invited comment, on Friday told Kaieteur News that the best shot the country has at renegotiating the contract is by challenging and succeeding at legal proceedings to the 2016 PSA.

He explained, “The contract is already signed, unless it is renegotiated or some changes are made as a result of Court action, the fiscal terms and conditions remain the same…unless this thing is successfully challenged, for the next 40 years, we are stuck with the same terms and conditions so it is misleading the public to suggest that we will get better terms and conditions (by using the renewal for the permit as a bargaining chip). You can get better terms and conditions either if the government renegotiates for such terms and conditions or if the Court rules some of the conditions unlawful and they force a renegotiation.”

To this end, the Attorney said he does not believe in using the renewal of the Environmental Permit to secure better financial gains from the contract. “No. That would be unreasonable. You can’t tie one to the other. You are bound by the agreement. You are bound by the fiscal terms of the agreement. You can’t use an environmental permit as an excuse for trying to get better terms and conditions.”

“Renegotiation requires mutual consent…Esso (Exxon’s subsidiary) has to agree to it and why would you agree to give away what you have? You understand? It’s not going to work. It might be a good try but it’s not going to work,” Ram opined.

In this regard, he said that Guyanese should focus on not only filing legal challenges to the agreement, but channel their energies into succeeding. “The Minister may grant such permit or some extension and it might apply to the particular circumstances in the particular well, but it is subject to the same tax concessions. Don’t let anyone fool you and that is why the case (filed by KN Publisher Glenn Lall) is so important.”

Ram holds the view that Guyana can undoubtedly bring ExxonMobil to the bargaining table after successful litigations, rather than use a method that may not be the best.

The Liza One Permit, which was the first to be approved, will expire on May 31, 2022. Several international experts have already advised Guyana to use the renewal of the licences as a means to secure a fairer arrangement for its people. In fact, more than 5000 people from across the world have given this call their support by signing on to a petition that seeks more for Guyana.

During an important Avaaz hosted webinar on Tuesday last, representative, Martyna Dominiak said that organisation had launched a campaign 48 hours earlier asking its members globally to send in messages directly addressed to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA’)s Executive Director, Kemraj Parsram, to ensure more benefits for Guyana through the bargaining of the Lisa 1 permit’s renewal. “We decided at Avaaz to launch it because it is very difficult for the people in Guyana to stand against Exxon alone. People are afraid of that and that’s why we want to support them with the power of our global movements.”

In the meantime, an International Lawyer, born in Guyana, Melinda Janki has reiterated that in the prevailing situation, it is really important that people go to court to see that the laws of the country are enforced.

According to Janki, Guyanese must challenge the actions that they don’t like and it is only by publicly challenging Exxon in the courts and publicly coupled with political pressure, then the country can likely see a change. The Liza I is the first field to be developed by EEPGL in the Stabroek Block and saw first oil in December 2019. The Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel (FPSO)—the Liza Destiny—is fed by a 17 well field.