Berbice man in viral video fighting cop admits he was wrong

Kaieteur News – Narine Ramdharry, the West Coast Berbice man who was caught on a now viral social media video fighting with a policeman on Monday last in New Amsterdam, has expressed regret for his actions.

Ramdharry was caught on camera attacking a traffic constable who took possession of his car keys because he was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol. The attack on the officer did not end well for Ramdharry who was “knocked out” on the ground from punches he received to the face by the hands of the constable.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Friday, Ramdharry said he was not aware that a rank had the legal authority to take possession of someone’s car keys and reacted violently when the officer tried to do so because the car he was driving was not his.

“I fight he for the key because is people car not my own and I did not want the police to impound it because I would have got into trouble with the owners,” Ramdharry told reporters.

According to reports, the policeman had approached Ramdharry that morning for breaching a traffic rule by parking in a no-parking zone in front of New Amsterdam Town Council’s building. He reportedly verbally abused the constable, which led the officer to believe he was drunk.

The policeman then ordered him to step out of vehicle but he continued his disrespectful rant and did not comply with the instructions. As a result, the officer reached for Ramdharry’s car keys and turned off his ignition.

Ramdharry got angrier at this point, stepped out of the vehicle, and punched the officer.