Banks DIH partners with GOBSA for Independence Track & Field Meet

Banks DIH through their Rainforest Water brand is onboard with this Sunday’s Independence Track and Field Meet scheduled for Leonora and organized by the Guyana Overseas Based Sports Association Inc.

At the press conference on Friday, organizer Gordon Lewis shared that meet is about giving the athletes a platform to perform.

“For us it is about giving back and giving the athletes a meet to look forward to… It is going to be a good meet on Sunday and we want to encourage persons to come out and support the athletes,” Lewis noted.

President of the Athletics Association of Guyana, Aubrey Hutson noted that events such as these aid in the development of the athletes.

“We need events such as these to give our athletes more competition to compete at and I must thank GOBSA and Banks DIH for supporting track and field in Guyana,” Hutson highlighted.

Corporate Communications Manager of Banks DIH Troy Peters shared that the Beverage Giants will always support the development of athletics.

“We understand the importance of supporting our athletes and Banks DIH is always willing to support and we must thank GOBSA for organizing this event for the athletes. Banks DIH will continue to support the development sport in general,” Peters mentioned.

The event which is also sponsored by the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Sport will commence from 9AM on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Caption From left; GOBSA representatives William Benjamin, Gordon Lewis, President of the AAG Aubrey Hutson, Banks DIH CCM Troy Peters and Banks DIH Water Beverages Manager Colin King at the press conference.