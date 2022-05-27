Winnipeg Golfers make sizable donation of golf clubs and accessories to the Lusignan Golf Club

This donation which amounted to several full sets of golf clubs and golf bags were made complements of the strong Winnipeg based Guyanese community.

These brothers and sisters are proud associates of the Lusignan Golf Club. The organizer of the effort was long time member and supporter Mr. Ferose Barakat, who is resident in Winnipeg, but returns to his home in Guyana often.

Mr. Barakat expressed his satisfaction with the way the current executive committee is running the club and promised further support. This donation will greatly assist with the LGC’s goal of expanding this great game to more Guyanese. Anyone whether you are a beginner or a seasoned golfer can come to the club and will have the golf equipment and balls available to rent at a very affordable rate.

Club Captain Patrick Prashad and VP Paton George received this generous donation on behalf of the club and extended heartfelt appreciation to their friends in Winnipeg.

The VP further went on to say that, “With such generous support continuing to flow our way, we are excited to share our good fortune with anyone visiting the Lusignan Golf Club – we have programmes for kids 15 years and under to enjoy the game without paying the green fees. Golf clubs of all sizes are available for rent.”

Golfers of all ages can also reserve coaching and playing time just by calling the Club Manager Vishal Changur at 220-5660.