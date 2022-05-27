Thomas’ ton takes Jam to 393, Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 96 lead Guy fight back

CWI Regional Frist-Class C/Ships…

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

On a day that Guyana celebrated its 56TH Independence anniversary, Tagenarine Chanderpaul continued his fine form to end the day on 96 from 229 balls with 16 boundaries as Guyana Harpy Eagles replying to the 393 made by Jamaica Scorpions on day two of the CWI Regional Frist-Class Championships yesterday at Diego Martin Sports Complex reached 213 for 1 at the close.

Chanderpaul had with him Tevin Imlach unbeaten on 38 from 93 with their partnership worth 101 after Chanderpaul, who turns 29 on May 31, had added 112 for the first wicket with Chanderpaul Hemraj who rode his luck to fashion an entertaining 78 from 87 balls with 15 fours and a six.

Chanderpaul with scores of 140 not out and an unbeaten 23 from 10 balls against Barbados Pride in the last game, is four short of his third century at this level with his team 180 away from Jamaica’s score with nine wickets in hand.

Resuming 282-6 Jamaica quickly lost overnight batter and first day centurion Jermaine Blackwood when the impressive Kemo Paul removed him for 114 from 261 balls decorated with six fours and a six to leave the score on 291-7.

Thomas, on 35 overnight, was joined by Jamie Merchant and the pair dealt in boundaries with good sweeps and good use of their feet, tore into the Harpy Eagles attack.

But with the score on 367, Cameron picked his second First-Class wicket to a brilliant catch by Keeper Tevin Imlach to break the 76-run stand and remove Merchant for a cameo 39 from 36 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Thomas took the attack to the bowlers with a number of pugnacious shots and raced to his maiden century from 101 balls with 14 fours and two sixes.

Permaul grabbed his 16th wicket when he had Marquino Mindley caught at short leg by Vishaul Singh for a duck before Aldaine Thomas was then stumped when he charged Permaul and missed one that turned to end the innings after making an even ton from 103 balls with 14 fours and two sixes.

Permaul (3-103) Gudakesh Motie (2-39), Kevin Sinclair (2-74) and Cameron (2-103).

Set 243 to avoid the follow-on, Guyana went to lunch on nine without loss with Chanderpaul on eight and Hemraj on one.

After the break, the only success for Scorpions was Hemraj who rode his luck with couple of edges not being taken and one which was taken signalled a no-ball when Mindley overstepped with first delivery off the match.

Chanderpaul batted with confidence and responsibility and along with Hemraj who played some flamboyant shots much to entertainment of a handful of spectators at the small venue equipped with flood lights.

But after reaching his 13th fifty he edged a catch to the Keeper off Nicolson Gordon at 112-1 before Imlach joined Chanderpaul to see their team 30 runs away from avoiding an innings defeat.

Today is third and play starts at 10:am.