President Ali, others celebrate in downpour

…as Guyana’s 56th Independence Anniversary observed in Anna Regina

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Although overshadowed by a downpour, government managed to pull off, for the first time, the main flag raising ceremony outside of the capital city on Wednesday to mark the country’s 56th Independence Anniversary.

It was quite a spectacle to behold in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast on Wednesday night as the rain came pouring down on President Irfaan Ali and others at the event which entailed colourful and cultural displays.

Speaking at the event, President Ali announced that every year a different region will be selected for the main independence anniversary celebration.

Government ministers, officials, ambassadors and other dignitaries were in attendance to witness the various activities and the traditional hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead.

The flag raising ceremony commenced around 20:20hrs on Wednesday, with hundreds of Guyanese gathered at the Damon Square at Anna Regina in Region Two.

The event got underway with members of the Joint Services marching across the tarmac, and standing at attention, as they awaited the arrival of the President and Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

In his speech to mark the country’s 56th Independence Anniversary, President Ali spoke of a gamut of developmental activities – he listed projects his party has embarked on and even others that are in store.

But as the President spoke glowingly of what his government has been doing for the populace, a man in the audience was not enthused and vocalised this – commandeering the attention of the audience in the process.

The man’s unceremonious input was short-lived as an elderly woman quickly ushered him away before police ranks in the vicinity could get to him.

While President Ali was too far away to hear what was said by the man, Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo and other officials were close enough and perhaps heard every single word he uttered.

Following the President’s speech, the audience was treated to an exceptional performance by the Guyana Defence Force Band Corps. This was followed by dance and singing performances. Among those who performed were the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport’s Children Choir, a number of dance groups, Samuel Medas, Calvin Burnette, Diana Chapman and Abel Stokes.

It was during the final performance – a dance – that the rain came pouring down causing several persons to rush over to the President in an attempt to keep him from being drenched. However, not long after, President Ali opted to be in the rain to dance and wave his flag in rhythm with the dancers, who were also in the rain, performing.

In fact, President Ali initiated a domino effect as soon after the Prime Minister, Vice President Jagdeo and other Ministers joined him in the rain where they all danced for about 20 minutes before the Golden Arrowhead was hoisted. The sky soon after became a kaleidoscope of colours as the audience was treated to a spectacular fireworks display.

After the fireworks display, President Ali and Prime Minister Phillips joined the performers on stage as they continued to celebrate. Simultaneously, Vice President Jagdeo was seen taking photographs with some members of the audience.

But as persons rushed to get their chance to be photographed with the Vice President, a man who reeked of alcohol was stopped in his tracks by police ranks as he too tried to have a moment with the Vice President. This, however, prompted the man, as he was being taken away, to criticise the Vice President. Without skipping a beat the Vice President replied, “You go so…we’ll talk later.”