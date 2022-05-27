Man collapses and dies in vehicle after ordering fuel at gas station

Kaieteur News – A 66-year-old man died on Thursday at the Rubis Gas Station located at Bel Air, Georgetown, moments after ordering fuel for his pick up.

The man has been identified as Amid Shariff of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara. Based on information reaching this newspaper, the man drove into the gas station, ordered his fuel and collapsed in his vehicle.

Persons at the gas station, according to reports, tried to revive him but when they realised he was unresponsive they called police.

An ambulance was summoned and when it arrived the emergency response team onboard pronounced him dead at the scene.