EIA Gas-to-Energy project now at EPA for approval

Kaieteur News – Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—has submitted for approval, its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the Gas-to-Energy Project, to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval.

As such, the public will now be provided with a 60-day period to register any concerns it may have with any of the provisions contained in the three-volume EIA submitted to the EPA.

Among the glaring admissions in that document is the fact that in addition to the onshore and offshore pipeline to be constructed by that company, said to be to the tune of some US$900M, the oil giant will also be taking on the responsibility of constructing a Natural Gas Liquids Plant.

Included in the 5,906 pages document submitted to the EPA, ExxonMobil is looking to begin construction of a gas plant aspect of the project as early as August this year as long as permission is granted by the State Agency.

According to ExxonMobil Guyana, “Subject to receipt of environmental authorisation; Construction will begin as soon as possible after receiving all necessary authorisations (with a target date of August 2022 for start of NGL Plant site preparation) and will take approximately three years.”

According to the company, “the project will involve capturing associated gas produced from crude oil production operations on the Liza Phase 1 (Destiny) and Liza Phase 2 (Unity) Floating,

Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessels, transporting approximately 50 million

standard cubic feet per day of rich gas via a subsea pipeline and then an onshore pipeline to a natural gas liquids (NGL) processing plant (NGL Plant), treating the gas to remove NGLs for sale to third parties, and ultimately delivering dry gas meeting government specifications for use at the Power Plant.”

According to the Stabroek Block Operator, “the purpose of the EIA is to provide the factual and technical basis required by the EPA to make an informed decision on EEPGL’s Application for Environmental Authorisation for the Project.”

EEPGL said it conducted a robust public consultation programme to both inform the public about the project and to understand community and stakeholder concerns so this feedback could be incorporated and addressed in the EIA, as applicable.

According to the publicly available schedule for those consultations, 11 such sessions were held.

The primary components of the project include new connections to the existing Destiny and Unity FPSOs, an offshore pipeline, an onshore pipeline, an NGL Plant, and various ancillary facilities.

These ancillary facilities include a temporary worker camp, a temporary material offloading facility (MOF), and a heavy haul road. The project, according to EEPGL, will use existing third-party support facilities such as shorebases, fabrication facilities, fuel supply facilities, and waste management facilities.

The project will also use ground-based vehicles, marine and riverine vessels, and helicopters to provide logistics support throughout all project stages.