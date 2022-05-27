Latest update May 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

FIFA to review GFF statutes

May 27, 2022 Sports

Football Governing body, FIFA, has formally communicated to the GFF its intention to undertake the revision of the GFF Statutes, with the aim of ensuring that our Statutes fully comply with the mandatory requirements contained in the Statutes and Regulations of FIFA and
Concacaf, a release from the Guyana Football Federation stated.
A joint FIFA/Concacaf mission will be visiting Guyana in the coming weeks to commence and oversee this process. During their stay, they will be conducting consultation sessions with the Members of the GFF and other Football Stakeholders.
The GFF will be appointing an adhoc “Statutes Revision Committee” to participate in this exercise.
“FIFA and Concacaf is keen on ensuring that the Governance Structures of the Concacaf
Member Associations are fully aligned with the Statutes of the Governing bodies. We have successfully revised and updated the statues of several Member Associations in recent months and look forward to working with the GFF and its members in the coming weeks,” remarked Mr. Howard McIntosh, Head of One Concacaf and Caribbean Special Projects in the missive to the GFF.

