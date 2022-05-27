De Minista was in de wrang chair!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Life is ah strange thing. A few months ago, some local organisations bin up in arms when de CARICOM Private Sector Organisation (CPSO) did suggest dat de Local Content Bill could be in violation of de CARIGONE Treaty.

Wan organisation seh dat if Guyana gat to come out of CARICOM we should come out. Another went to Liliendaal and ask CARIGONE fuh derecognise de organisation. Even de private sector claim dem nah represented in de CPSO.

But time langer dan twine. When people gat concerns yuh gat to listen and discuss dem concerns. Yuh gat to meet with dem.

De organisation meet with Prezzie last week in Guyana. And dat is a good thing. It shows dat dialogue better dan lang distance jousting.

Dem boys nah know wat was discussed or wat dem agree pon. But news gan seep out eventually. Dat is how things does wuk.

But is one thing which dem boys nah understand. De picture of de meeting show de meeting in a rectangular formation. De President sitting on de right and de Minista sitting to he left. But de protocol is dat de chief guest does sit next to de President when de meeting in a rectangular formation.

If dem bin meeting across wan table, de President does sit opposite de chief guest. But in a rectangular formation de President does sit next to de chief guest and den de other seating is based pon precedence. De Minista therefore was in de wrang chair.

Talk half. Leff half.