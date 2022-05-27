Caribbean Cricket Club crowned ESCL over-40 champion

Caribbean Cricket Club defeated Sunrisers Masters by 101 runs to win the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs competition last Sunday at Number 1 ground, Affiance, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Caribbean Cricket Club rattled up a sufficient 238-6 from the allotment of 20-overs and then kept Sunrisers Masters to 137-7 when the overs ran out.

High-profile batsman Patrick Rooplall led the way for the winner with an impressive 73, while Prashad Mahadeo offered fine support with 61. Gopaul Deen grabbed two wickets for 30 runs from his maximum four overs.

When Sunrisers Masters batted, Deen proved his all-round capability by hitting a top-score of 73. Tameshwar Sanchanrie made 21 as Joel Da Silva snatched 3-17 off four overs and Jamuna Persaud collected 2-9 off four overs.

Deen was named the Most Valuable Player and he took home a trophy and $10,000. The winning side received $100,000 and trophy while the runners-up side pocketed $50,000 and a trophy. Rooplall scored the most runs in the tournament and he was awarded with a trophy and $20,000 while Ramkissoon Seeram was given the same prize for taking the most wickets in the tournament. Eon Grovesner got a trophy and $10,000 for the most catches while Shivsankar Bissoon collected a trophy and $20,000 for being the man-of-the-series.

The third-placed play-off match between Ravens Sports Club and Queenstown Tigers was cancelled due to rain. The game is now fixed for Sunday at the same venue from 09:00hrs, weather permitting.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne thanked all the six teams for their participation in this year’s edition, the second after it was inaugurated in 2021. He echoed similar sentiments to the sponsors and all who would have contributed in various ways to make the tournament a success.