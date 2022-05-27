Latest update May 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Archibald’s ton and Cornwall’s five-for put Hurricanes in control against Volcanoes at Port-of-Spain

May 27, 2022 Letters

SportsMax – The Leeward Islands Hurricanes were in command at stumps on day two of their West Indies Championship match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at Port-of-Spain yesterday.

Rahkeem Cornwall took 5-61 in 22 overs.

At the close of play, the Leewards are 64-2 in their second innings, a lead of 224 with eight wickets in hand.
Colin Archibald scored an unbeaten 106 as the Leewards compiled a score of 333 all out from 95.5 overs. Archibald’s knock rescued the Leewards from an uncomfortable 179-9 while sharing in a 10th-wicket stand of 154 with Daniel Doram, who scored a patient 43.
Left-arm medium pacer Preston McSween was the pick of the Windwards bowlers with 5-92 from 27.5 overs. Kenneth Dember took 2-77.
Needing 334 to overhaul the Leewards’ total, the Windwards only lasted 55 overs and were bowled out for 173 thanks to Rahkeem Cornwall, who took 5-61 in 22 overs of his off-breaks. He was supported by fast-medium pacer Jeremiah Louis who returned figures of 3-26 from 14 overs.
Only Kerron Cottoy offered any real resistance to the Leewards’ attack with an unbeaten on 73 when the innings closed.
Opener Devon Smith, 35, Alick Athanaze, 12, and Denis Smith, 11, were the only other batters in double figures.
With a commanding lead of 160, the Leewards extended that lead beyond 200 runs by the close with Montcin Hodge (24) and Kieran Powell (18), the batsmen dismissed.
Ross Powell (14) and Devon Thomas (3) will resume their innings on Friday, hoping to put the match beyond the reach of the Windward Islands.
McSween (1-7) and Josh Thomas (1-12) were the wicket takers.

 

