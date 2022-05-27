57 new COVID-19 cases, 3 in ICU

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Health Ministry reported that from 1,483 COVID-19 tests conducted, 57 new infections were recorded within the last assessed 24-hour period.

The 57 cases – 24 men and 33 women – have now brought the total number of confirmed cases to 64,492. The new infections, according to the Ministry’s data, were detected in Region Four –39 cases, Region Two – four cases, Region Six – seven cases, Region Three – three cases, Region 10 – two cases and Regions Five and Nine – one each.

The dashboard data shows that three patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 are in institutional isolation, 587 are in home isolation and one person is quarantined institutionally.

Within the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry, a total of 35 persons recovered.

