Latest update May 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

57 new COVID-19 cases, 3 in ICU

May 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Health Ministry reported that from 1,483 COVID-19 tests conducted, 57 new infections were recorded within the last assessed 24-hour period.
The 57 cases – 24 men and 33 women – have now brought the total number of confirmed cases to 64,492. The new infections, according to the Ministry’s data, were detected in Region Four –39 cases, Region Two – four cases, Region Six – seven cases, Region Three – three cases, Region 10 – two cases and Regions Five and Nine – one each.
The dashboard data shows that three patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 are in institutional isolation, 587 are in home isolation and one person is quarantined institutionally.
Within the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry, a total of 35 persons recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Thomas’ ton takes Jam to 393, Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 96 lead Guy fight back

Thomas’ ton takes Jam to 393, Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 96 lead Guy...

May 27, 2022

CWI Regional Frist-Class C/Ships… By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with WD Hotel & Mall Charity & Dave’s West Indies Imports On a day that Guyana celebrated its 56TH...
Read More
Winnipeg Golfers make sizable donation of golf clubs and accessories to the Lusignan Golf Club

Winnipeg Golfers make sizable donation of golf...

May 27, 2022

FIFA to review GFF statutes

FIFA to review GFF statutes

May 27, 2022

Caribbean Cricket Club crowned ESCL over-40 champion

Caribbean Cricket Club crowned ESCL over-40...

May 27, 2022

School’s coaching programme high on GCA agenda

School’s coaching programme high on GCA agenda

May 26, 2022

Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney set for today in Linden

Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney set...

May 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]