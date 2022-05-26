Tiger Rentals sponsors nationwide GFF Boys’ U-13 Development League

– Injects over GYD$10M for inaugural run

Tiger Rentals Guyana Inc. has made a major impact with their latest move to support grassroots football in the Country.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) received a cheque to the tune of G$10.6 million from the entity that is the stand alone sponsor of the inaugural nationwide Boys Under-13 Development League.

Present at the simple and significant launch were Tiger Rentals Regional Manager, Dennis Latiff, Country Manager – Shane Singh, GFF President – Wayne Forde and GFF Assistant Technical Director – Brian Joseph.

Forde, who described the two-year the partnership between the two organizations as a warm friendship coupled with corporate generosity, disclosed that since he has known Latiff and Singh, they have demonstrated a keen interest in developing young people of this nation.

“The GFF mandate reaches well beyond the boundaries of our statutory duties, which is simply to grow football and to make it more accessible to all in Guyana. Beyond this, we play an equally critical role in building the nation and we do this by ensuring that every child that engages football, remains safe throughout their playing career, develop good life skills and habits and prepares for a life after football by focusing on their academics,” Forde stated.

What is also commendable is the compulsory attendance of any coach involved in the tournament to complete the FIFA Child Safeguarding Course. Added to that, the coaches will be enrolled into the CONCACAF coaching license pathway which will begin with the GFF Introductory Coaching Course followed by the CONCACAF D-License Programme.

The federation believes these are all important steps that I will help meet their short, medium, and long term football development and human development goals.

During Latiff’s brief remarks, he stated: “We are very confident in the future of Guyana, and want to do our part in helping this country realize its true potential. We believe investing in Guyana and its people in particular is huge, as here is where we will experience the greatest and the highest returns.”

“We began our engagements and discussions with the GFF back in 2020 and I’ve been paying keen attention to how they operate and what are their core values. I am happy to say that we feel very comfortable working with them.

We see the effort being made by President Wayne Forde and his team to grow the game here and we want to be a part of the vision and the future that he and his team are trying to build.”

“We are also confident that that this can only bode well for Guyana and it’s neutering of youth for the future. We look forward to supporting this tournament while assisting the GRF to fulfill its obligations to grow football throughout all of Guyana,” Singh concluded.

Singh the Country Manager gave a vague run down of Forde’s persistence which also played a major role in solidifying the partnership, but urged the youths to make the best of the opportunities presented to them, since he knows the struggle of not having an avenue to develop.

He believes the aspects that govern the event make the initiative a well-rounded package and further wishes the teams that will be involved the best of luck.