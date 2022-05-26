Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney set for today in Linden

The Honourable Prime Minister, Ret’d Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips Independence Domino Competition will be played today at 2330 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden (Shanghai’s Residence).

The event is open to all Domino teams affiliated to the various bodies in the country and it is the First Independence Cup Tournament being staged in the Mining Town.

Sponsorship has been coming in for the event from various entities, among them are: Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall, who has donated the trophies for the winner, 2nd and 3rd place teams, Office of the Hon. Prime Minister, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Bakewell, Beharry Group of Companies, Ansa McAl and the Guyana Tourism Authority.

A number of other individual prizes are also to be won. The competition promises to be keen.

The Attractive prizes will see:

1st Place $500,000

2nd Place $300,000

3rd Place $100,000

The winner will also claim the Hon. Prime Minister Lien Trophy.

Entrance fee is $15,000 per team and details on registration or any last minute information for the tournament can be had by contacting B.L. Aaron on telephone 662-3497 and or Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire on 659-8672.