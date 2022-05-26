GTT signs new two-year wage pact with union

Kaieteur News – Workers attached to the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) Company are expected to receive a pay hike based on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Guyana Postal and Telecommunication Workers’ Union (GPTWU) and the Ministry of Labour.

The MoU was signed at Ministry of Labour, Brickdam on Wednesday. The MoU states, that all union members will receive an immediate 2 percent pay increase effective February 2022, this on top of the six percent awarded in October 2021. In January 2023, the members are set to receive a further six percent subject to an additional review depending on inflation levels.

The company made further commitments to reward additional increases based on company and individual performance levels.

Damian Blackburn, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTT, indicated that major investments in comprehensive fibre skills training for technicians would lead to the overall development of individuals and the company, and promotions for persons who successfully complete the programme.

He sees this as a key foundation building block in the delivery of the 2025 vision to improve life experiences to every home and business. Mr. Blackburn said that GTT will continue to fulfil its promise to positively impact the lives of its team, this time through an unprecedented two-year agreement with the GPTWU.

On Wednesday, the GTT’s CEO signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the union with the Minister of Labour. Blackburn also lauded the relationship that exists with the union and looks forward to continued engagement.

He said, “As a company, we are thrilled to share a good relationship with the union and I have made it a top priority to ensure this comprehensive review of earnings, up skilling, and incentive-based promotion schemes for these employees with a clear and transparent progression pathway for apprentices through to senior technician.”

President of the GPTWU Harold Shepherd described the event as the culmination of “successful negotiations” with the CEO, adding that over the last year, for the first time in recent history, the union has been able to address the backlog of issues, which they have brought to the attention of the GTT management.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton praised the relationship between the union and GTT, explaining that agreements as comprehensive as the one between the two parties is representative of 21st century changes in the workforce.

“What this shows is that just a change in style and leadership can improve working [conditions],” the Minister noted. “GTT recognises the importance of training and retraining in the changing labour landscape.”

Following the signing, the telephone company released a statement noting that GTT remains committed to positively impact the lives of its team and will continue to work with key stakeholders to ensure that this is realised.

