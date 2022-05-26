Duo remanded to prison for allegedly murdering ex-convict

Latest update May 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 26, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two men were on Tuesday charged with the murder of an ex-convict when they made they appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.
Derick Sugrim, 21, a labourer and Radesh Thaman called ‘Bangalee, 20, also a labourer of No.55 Village, Corentyne, appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore to answer to the joint charge of murder committed on Akash Pechia of No.50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
They were not required to plea and were remanded to prison until September 2 2022 for report.
The body of Akash Pechia was discovered by residents with chop wounds about his body in an empty lot a week ago. Police immediately launched a probe and arrested Thaman and Sugrim a day later. While in custody, they both allegedly confessed to the crime.
