Duo remanded to prison for allegedly murdering ex-convict

May 26, 2022

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Tuesday charged with the murder of an ex-convict when they made they appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

Derick Sugrim

Radesh Thaman called ‘Bangalee

Derick Sugrim, 21, a labourer and Radesh Thaman called ‘Bangalee, 20, also a labourer of No.55 Village, Corentyne, appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore to answer to the joint charge of murder committed on Akash Pechia of No.50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Deceased: Akash Pechia

They were not required to plea and were remanded to prison until September 2 2022 for report.
The body of Akash Pechia was discovered by residents with chop wounds about his body in an empty lot a week ago. Police immediately launched a probe and arrested Thaman and Sugrim a day later. While in custody, they both allegedly confessed to the crime.

 

 

 

