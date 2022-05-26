Latest update May 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

De bridge use up all de money

Kaieteur News – One day a man decide fuh build a bridge. He tek one whole year of he salary and build de bridge. He nah study wah he gan eat and how he gan give he family money fuh de rest of de year. He tek all de money and he build de bridge. He watch when dem workers bin building de bridge. It was a riveting affair.
Guyana building a bridge too. And dem using all de money dem mek in de fuss year of oil production. So all alyuh wah bin hoping fuh get a freck from de oil revenues, gan be told dat de money gone fuh build de bridge.
It mek dem boys remember when Burnham did promise de TUC dat de minimum wage gan increase to G$14 per day. When de time come, Burnham realise dat he can’t afford to pay. Suh at de May Day Rally, he tun to de workers and ask dem whether dem want G$14 per day or hydroelectricity. Dem seh dem want hydroelectricity. In de end, dem never get hydroelectricity and dem had to wait lang before dem get pay de $14 per day.
Suh careful when yuh give politician licence to spend yuh money. De oil money gan done and yuh can still be waiting fuh de hydro. Leh we hope yuh gan get de bridge and it nah gan be like de renovated airport wah had more delays dan BeeWee back in de day.
