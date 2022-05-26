Body of Corentyne fisherman found at koker

Latest update May 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 26, 2022 News
The body of a 61-year-old fisherman was on Tuesday found floating in the vicinity of the No.65 Village koker (East Berbice Corentyne).
Dead is Baldeo Balram of Lot 112 No. 65 Village, East Berbice Corentyne. Regional Commander Boodnarine Persaud said that the body bore no visible marks of violence and relatives reported that the man would experience seizures sometimes.
Amrita Hemraj, the niece of the man, said that they got a call around 14:30hrs on Tuesday from someone they knew, informing them that Balram’s body was just taken out from the koker. Hemraj said that he had left home the day prior, at approximately 08:00 hrs with a bag pack and a pillow. He was headed to the koker area where fishing boats are moored to head out to sea. Balram was expected to venture out with other fishing colleagues but he never did. Eyewitnesses reported seeing him sitting on the fishing boat sometime around 11:00 hrs on Tuesday, mere hours before he was discovered dead. His body was discovered by the sluice operator with his upper body exposed. He was not wearing a shirt and he appeared to be stuck in soft mud and surrounded by water near the bottom of the koker. The police were eventually summoned after his body was pulled out. It is presently at the Anthony’s Funeral Home.
