93 new COVID-19 cases in Guyana

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that within the last 24-hour period, 93 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded across the country.

The new infections which now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 64,435 were detected in Region Four which recorded 45 cases, Region Two which recorded 13 cases, Region Six, which recorded 12 cases, Region Three which recorded nine cases, Region Five, which recorded six cases, Regions 10 and Seven which recorded three cases each and Region One which recorded one case.

The Ministry’s dashboard data shows that four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 25 persons are in institutional isolation, 557 are in home isolation and one is in institutional quarantine. Additionally, 48 persons have recovered from the virus within the last 24hours taking the total number of recovery to 62,617.

