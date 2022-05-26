$275M estimated to construct stands at Regions 6 &10 athletic tracks

Kaieteur News – With works still to be completed at the Regions Six and 10 athletic tracks, on Tuesday bids were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office for the construction of stands at those facilities.

The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is pegged at $275 million and this is according to the Ministry’s engineer’s figure. At the NPTAB office, 18 contractors in total have placed bids for the project.

It was reported that the synthetic track in Region Six is being built at Burnham Park in New Amsterdam, Berbice while the one in Region 10 is being built at Bayroc Community Centre Ground, Wismar, Linden. It was previously reported in the media that an eight-lane 400 meter track was being built in both regions.

This year, in the national budget some $1.4 billion was allocated by the government for sports infrastructure and development. The money would go towards the completion of the synthetic tracks in Regions Six and 10; the multi-purpose sports facilities; the erection of stands at the National Track and Field Centre; rehabilitation works at the National Stadium to support the Cricket Academy; construction of pavilions at Region Six and 10; and the procurement of sports gear. Bids were also opened for a consultancy firm to supervise the construction of pump station the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority is looking to construct at Capoey, Region Two.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Construction of stand at New Amsterdam, Berbice athletic track.

Construction of stand at Linden athletic track.

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO)

Construction of 600m light duty revetment at Albion Estate- Chescoy 3-8pt.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Collection and disposal of household refuse for Better Hope, La Bonne Intention, Neighbourhood Democratic Council.

Construction of bridge at Kaibarupai.

Ministry of Agriculture- National Drainage and Irrigation Authority

Provision of consultancy for the construction of pump station at Capoey, Essequibo, Region Two.

Supply and delivery of agro-processing equipment for Mabaruma Packaging Facility Region One.

Supply and delivery of – Lot1: 4×4 double cab pickup type vehicle (new) Lot2: new all terrain vehicle (ATV), Lot3: outboard boats and engine, Lot4: off-road motorcycles.