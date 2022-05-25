West Indies Championship continues today in T&T

Kaieteur News – The 2022 West Indies Championship continues today in the Twin Island Republic with the fourth round of matches in the 4-day Tournament that is allotted to be completed on May 28.

Guyana Harpy Eagles will oppose the Jamaica Scorpions at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Barbados Pride take on the host, Trinidad and Tobago at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and Windward Island Volcanoes tackle the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

All matches are scheduled to bowl off at 10:00 hrs on each day.

The Harpy Eagles, Hurricanes and Scorpions were all clinically victorious in the third round against the defending champion Pride, T&T and Volcanoes, respectively. For their efforts, advancing a step closer to the top of the table was a great reward.

Barbados marginally occupies the top spot on the points table with 47.2 points ahead of the Leeward Islands, who have 46.4 points. The host nation is third with 43 points while Guyana is fourth with 41.4 points. Jamaica leaped out the cellar position and are on 29.6 points while Windward Islands are last with 15.6 points.

Meanwhile, as far as individual performances go, Guyana’s Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Gudakesh Motie, T&T’s Yannic Cariah, Barbados’ Shai Hope, LI’s Kieran Powell and Jamaica’s Brandon King were the new centurions added to the list.

The West Indies captain also added another century in the round to his mammoth double century of 276 which he scored against the Scorpions. He still heads the runs scoring list with 469 runs from 6 innings at an average of 93.80.

In second and third are Powell and his Hurricanes team mate, Devon Thomas, on 366 and 338 runs, respectively. For Guyana, among the top 15 batsmen this season includes Chanderpaul (230), Motie (176), Anthony Bramble (167) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (149).

In the bowling department, Jeremaih Louis picked up eight wickets in the last round to stand atop the bowling ranks with 14 wickets while Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip and Marquino Mindley all have 13 wickets each.