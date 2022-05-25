Sophia man jailed for 18 years for raping teen

Latest update May 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News –Thirty-six-year-old Aduke Josiah, of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was on Tuesday sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl that was left in his care.
Josiah had pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on August 8, 2018, at Plum Park, Sophia, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16. In April, he was found guilty of the offence and on Tuesday Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry in the Demerara High Court handed down his sentence.
According to reports, on the day in question, the teen was at home alone when Josiah forced his way into her room and had sexual intercourse with her. The young girl later told her parents what transpired and Josiah was arrested and subsequently charged.

Jailed, Aduke Josiah.

 

