Guyanese not benefitting from this oil

Latest update May 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 25, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
It is over seven years since oil was discovered offshore Guyana yet the vast majority of Guyanese have not benefitted. Where is the benefit to Guyanese? We have seen how ExxonMobil has benefitted tremendously from Guyanese oil.
The case that we should pump as much oil as possible so that Guyanese benefit before a carbon zero world is not made as the vast majority of Guyanese are not benefiting from the oil.
The reason is that there is no job creation strategy and no poverty reduction strategy.
Other than railroading through mega projects that seek to reduce electricity bills (which in itself is interesting since no FEASIBILITY STUDIES have been done to assess cost and impact) there is no real strategy on what will be achieved with reduced electricity costs.
Yours Faithfully,
Sean Ori
