Latest update May 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 25, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
One of the positives emanating out of the just concluded Agri Investment Forum is the proposed establishment of a ferry service between Guyana and Trinidad. This is a good initiative and development, and every effort must be made to ensure its reality. I eagerly await further developments in this regard.
Regards
Shamshun Mohamed
