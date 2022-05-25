GCF President Dowridge eager to see the growth of cycling

Kaieteur News

By Zaheer Mohamed

President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Linden Dowridge wants to see the growth of cycling across Guyana.

The GCF successfully hosted the Independence three stage event on May 14 and 15 and the Independence road race on the Essequibo Coast on Sunday last. Akil Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago won the senior male category in both races. He clocked an overall time of 7 hours 18 minutes 19 seconds in three-stage, while Walter Grant Stuart won the veteran’s segment with an overall time of 7:33.01. Arjoon Sookhai took the junior title in 5:58.15 and Clavecia Spencer won the female category.

In Essequibo, Campbell of Team Foundation, crossed the finish line in 2 hours 18 minutes 23 seconds, while Robin Singh took the veteran’s under 50 segment, Talim Shaw won the veteran’s over 50 division and Spencer was victorious in the female division.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Dowridge said he would like to see the nursery programme get back on track and a velodrome so that fans can witness an entire event. “This will encourage more youths to take up the sport and this will help to put cycling back on track,” he added.

Dowridge stated that he would like to see more sponsors coming on board so the prizes can be more lucrative. He explained that he was satisfied with the three-stage event and the race in Essequibo. “I would like to see the event in Essequibo continue and the Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle indicated of making it an annual event,” he posited.

Dowridge said he is looking at the possibility of taking races in Lethem, Bartica and Wakenaam. “We have to work in spreading the sport across Guyana, not only in Georgetown and hopefully we can do that on a regular basis.”

He indicated that the GCF has shortlisted a team to compete at an upcoming U23 championship in Guadeloupe and they are waiting on a response from the GOA. On June 6 the GCF will be staging the Ballot Box Marty’s race in New Amsterdam.

Dowridge expressed gratitude to the Government of Guyana, National Sports Commission, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, The Guyana Police Force and the cyclists.