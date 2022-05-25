Essequibo woman celebrates 105th Birthday

Kaieteur News – The Methodist Church Guyana District has extended birthday blessings to Ms. Lucretia Bradford who celebrated her 105th birthday on Tuesday.

Lucretia was born in the year 1917 to James Bradford and Christina Grant in the village of Cullen, Essequibo. She was known to many as “Sister Baby” and “Baby Bradford”, as she was the first of four children.

Lecretia attended the Abram Zuil Methodist School, and in her mid-twenties, she left Essequibo and resided on the West Bank of Demerara for a few years before returning to Essequibo and starting her own family.

She bore four children, Edward (deceased), Randolph, Sheila and Yvonne. Ms. Bradford is the grandmother to 30, great-grandmother to 75, great-great grandmother to 10 and great-great-great grandmother to six.

Ms. Bradford is well-known for her skills in preparing home remedies and herbal medicines- a task she no longer performs but is still always willing to share her knowledge whenever needed. May God continue to enrich and sustain Ms. Bradford as she presses on.