Latest update May 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Essequibo woman celebrates 105th Birthday

May 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Methodist Church Guyana District has extended birthday blessings to Ms. Lucretia Bradford who celebrated her 105th birthday on Tuesday.
Lucretia was born in the year 1917 to James Bradford and Christina Grant in the village of Cullen, Essequibo. She was known to many as “Sister Baby” and “Baby Bradford”, as she was the first of four children.

Ms. Lucretia Bradford.

Lecretia attended the Abram Zuil Methodist School, and in her mid-twenties, she left Essequibo and resided on the West Bank of Demerara for a few years before returning to Essequibo and starting her own family.
She bore four children, Edward (deceased), Randolph, Sheila and Yvonne. Ms. Bradford is the grandmother to 30, great-grandmother to 75, great-great grandmother to 10 and great-great-great grandmother to six.
Ms. Bradford is well-known for her skills in preparing home remedies and herbal medicines- a task she no longer performs but is still always willing to share her knowledge whenever needed. May God continue to enrich and sustain Ms. Bradford as she presses on.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

UG NATI in Tertiary Basketball League Semi-Finals

UG NATI in Tertiary Basketball League Semi-Finals

May 24, 2022

The University of Guyana held off the New Amsterdam Technical Institute 77 points to 71 in an intense semi-finals battle to secure a spot in the final of the Inaugural Tertiary Basketball League set...
Read More
PM Mark Phillips hands over Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney sponsorship

PM Mark Phillips hands over Prime Minister...

May 24, 2022

Regional Associations’ Leagues continue across Guyana…

Regional Associations’ Leagues continue across...

May 24, 2022

Johnson, Meusa firmly ahead

Johnson, Meusa firmly ahead

May 24, 2022

Berbice are GCB senior women’s inter county 50-over champs

Berbice are GCB senior women’s inter county...

May 24, 2022

Joelyn Joseph cops 3rd place in Master’s 55+ (cat 1-4) Class

Joelyn Joseph cops 3rd place in Master’s 55+...

May 24, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]