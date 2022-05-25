COVID-19 kills six-month-old baby …45 new cases recorded Tuesday

Latest update May 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With an increase in new infections over the past weeks, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday revealed that a six month-old baby boy from Region Six who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID19) disease, has died. The baby boy is now reportedly the eighteenth child to have passed away from the virus since the pandemic started.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,232.
Via its daily dashboard, the Ministry reported that within the last 24hours, 45 new cases have been detected across the country. The new cases which now brings the total confirmed cases to 64,342 were detected in Region Four which recorded 23 cases, Region Six which recorded 11, Regions Three and Five which recorded three each, Region 10 which recorded four and Region Nine which recorded one.
The dashboard data states that four persons are now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 are in institutional isolation, 515 are in home isolation and four are in institutionally quarantine. Additionally, 54 persons have recovered from the virus within the past 24 hours taking the total recovery cases to 62,569.
May 24, 2022The University of Guyana held off the New Amsterdam Technical Institute 77 points to 71 in an intense semi-finals battle to secure a spot in the final of the Inaugural Tertiary Basketball League set...
May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
Kaieteur News- Recently, two ministries – Natural Resources and Foreign Affairs – held a seminar under the theme, “Opportunities... more
No one has yet found it bizarre that the President of Guyana plans to propose that the Brazilian State of Roraima be represented... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas, scheduled to be held in Los Angeles from June 8 to... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]