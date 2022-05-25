COVID-19 kills six-month-old baby …45 new cases recorded Tuesday

Kaieteur News – With an increase in new infections over the past weeks, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday revealed that a six month-old baby boy from Region Six who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID19) disease, has died. The baby boy is now reportedly the eighteenth child to have passed away from the virus since the pandemic started.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,232.

Via its daily dashboard, the Ministry reported that within the last 24hours, 45 new cases have been detected across the country. The new cases which now brings the total confirmed cases to 64,342 were detected in Region Four which recorded 23 cases, Region Six which recorded 11, Regions Three and Five which recorded three each, Region 10 which recorded four and Region Nine which recorded one.

The dashboard data states that four persons are now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 are in institutional isolation, 515 are in home isolation and four are in institutionally quarantine. Additionally, 54 persons have recovered from the virus within the past 24 hours taking the total recovery cases to 62,569.