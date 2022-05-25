Cop knocks out abusive taxi driver during fight …OPR launches probe

Kaieteur News –The Office of Professional Responsibility of the Guyana Police Force is investigating a brawl between a traffic constable and a hire car driver, which led to the latter being knocked out with some heavy blows to face by the lawman.

The incident which was captured on video went viral on social media and on the various news outlets and showed the policeman who was on duty at Strand Road, New Amsterdam in the vicinity of the market, in a physical altercation with the driver of motor car HC 8428.

Kaieteur News was informed that on Monday 23rd May 2022 at around noon, Constable Walker was performing traffic duties on Strand Road when he noticed the driver of HC 8428, identified as Narine Ramdharry of Kortbradt, East Bank Berbice pulling over on a “No Stopping” sign that was situated on the western side of the public road.

Upon noticing that the man was committing a traffic infraction, the policeman approached the driver and informed him of the offence he committed, however, this reportedly annoyed the driver and he began hurling expletives at the traffic rank. Constable Walker reported that owing to the way the driver was behaving it raised suspicion that he may have been under the influence of alcohol and to be cautious, he asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. The driver reportedly refused to do so and began “revving his vehicle.” The constable reported that because of the driver’s behaviour, he attempted to remove the keys from the ignition to prevent him from driving further in the state he was in.

However, as the policeman attempted to remove the keys, Ramdharry shoved him several times and dealt him several jabs to the head and face. The Constable in retaliation, fired back punches at the driver, eventually pummeling him to the ground where the driver was dealt more punches to the face. In the video that circulated, several persons who were nearby rushed to the policeman and broke up the fight. The Constable and the driver of the car were both medically examined for injuries and treated. The matter is presently being investigated by the Region Six branch of the OPR.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken has since registered his dissatisfaction with regard to the incident and has assured that an investigation will be conducted in an effort to “mitigate against this type of behaviour.” He also appealed to the public and the police to be cooperative saying: “the police [do] not and cannot operate in isolation, thus the need for partnership and cooperation between the police and the public.”