Burnham in de avenue

Latest update May 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 25, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Burnham deh under de tent in de avenue. But he still getting wet and scorch by de sun.
Dem use to call he de Emperor. And he once had unlimited powers in Guyana. He use to be able to guh where he please. But dese days it passing fuh eyepass. He can’t even get admission to de library across de road.
De man create records in Guyana. He was de fuss man wah bury two times in Guyana. Dem bin bury he at he funeral. And den dem dig he up and send he to Russia fuh get preserve like Lenin.
When dem bring he back, de story is dat dem de need fuh keep he cool but because of de blackouts, which he invent, dem was nat certain if dem gan get uninterrupted power fuh de mausoleum. So dem decide fuh bury he a second time.
Now it look as if dem want bury he memory. He friends dem want raise he from de dead and make he into de hero of Independence. But dem fuhget dat is FATBOY – dat is what Rodney use to call he – who decide dat he nah want Independence as a holiday. He wanted Republic Day which was near to he birthday.
Suh dem boys seh, if Burnham gat fuh deh in de avenue, let it be near de man birthday and de holiday which he inaugurated.
But Burnham gan get de last laugh. Rodney did seh how Burnham did mek God cry.
Now de disciples crying. Dem crying foul. Dem fuhget dat when was Cheddi 100th birthday, de post office which was contracted to do a stamp, change dem mind…just like de library doing now.
Talk half. Leff half.
